Korea's August relocations hit 53-year low as housing market slows

Read more
-
BOK drops fresh 3.65 trillion won cash supply for Chuseok
The Bank of Korea supplied 3.65 trillion won ($2.69 billion) in new banknotes ahead of the shorter four-day Chuseok holiday.
-
ADB lifts Korea growth outlook to 3.2 percent on AI exports
The Asian Development Bank raised Korea's 2026 growth forecast to 3.2 percent, citing surging AI chip exports, strong corporate earnings and fiscal support.
-
Consumer sentiment rebounds in September on eased market woes, sound economic data
Korea’s consumer sentiment index rose to 106.6 in September as calmer stock markets and solid economic data lifted income expectations.
-
Government to supply more than 1 million rental, sale homes by 2030 to ease housing pressures
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport unveiled a housing stabilization plan focused on low-income households, young people and newlyweds to counter home affordability challenges.