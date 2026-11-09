Korea’s AI-driven export boom fuels growth, but household gains still lag

Containers for exports are stacked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on July 24. YONHAP

The KDI said strong semiconductor demand and AI infrastructure investment are supporting solid growth, while consumption remains subdued amid high oil prices and interest rates.

The Korean economy appears to be growing at a “solid pace,” driven by global investment in AI infrastructure, a state-run think tank said Monday.

“Semiconductor production and investment continue to grow strongly, supported by robust external demand,” the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in its monthly economic assessment.

“Other sectors related to AI infrastructure investment also appear to be improving,” it added.

In October, Korea’s outbound shipments soared 93.7 percent from a year earlier to $115.3 billion, the second-highest monthly figure on record, driven by strong global demand for semiconductors and continued investment by major technology companies in AI infrastructure.

“Exports of products closely linked to AI data center construction, including steel products, nonferrous metals and electronic devices, rose sharply,” the KDI said in the report. “Equipment investment in machinery also grew at a solid pace overall.”

The think tank, however, noted that economic growth appears to be “spreading only gradually across households,” with consumption also improving at a “modest pace.”

“Private consumption growth was relatively low in the third quarter as income gains from the semiconductor boom still showed no clear signs of spreading broadly across households, and high oil prices continued to weigh on household finances,” the KDI added.

The think tank pointed out that Korea’s inflation remained high amid volatility in global oil prices, while higher market interest rates also constrained households’ spending capacity.

Korea’s consumer prices rose 2.8 percent on year in October, down from 2.9 percent in September and 3.1 percent in August.

The KDI also warned of continued conflict in the Middle East and escalating policy uncertainties in major economies.





Yonhap