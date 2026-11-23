The U.S. nuclear-powered submarine USS Alexandria docks at a naval base in Busan on Feb. 10, 2025. NEWS1

Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries are expected to compete for Korea’s 28.9 trillion won ($21.6 billion) nuclear-powered submarine program, with development set to begin in 2027.

Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries are expected to face off again over Korea's nuclear-powered submarine development project, which is set to begin next year. It will mark the second major warship contract battle between the two companies following Korea's next-generation destroyer project known as the KDDX program.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) approved the basic implementation strategy for the Jang Bogo N project, which is aimed at developing Korean nuclear-powered submarines, during a Defense Acquisition Program Promotion Committee meeting on Nov. 6, according to the defense industry on Thursday.

The project aims to begin development next year and start deploying the submarines in the late 2030s. A plan to build three submarines in the 8,000-ton class is reportedly under consideration, with a total project cost estimated at 28.9 trillion won ($21.6 billion).

Under the plan, the government will procure and supply key equipment — including small modular reactors (SMR) and major weapons systems — to the selected contractor, while the design and construction of the submarine hulls will be awarded through competitive bidding among domestic shipbuilders.

The competition is effectively expected to come down to Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Hanwha Ocean is emphasizing its submarine construction track record. The company has built 17 of the 24 submarines ordered by the Navy and has extensive experience securing contracts, having participated in all three phases of the Jang Bogo I, II and III projects.

In particular, the company established a dedicated Jang Bogo N development team last month to centralize communications with the government and Navy. It has also moved quickly to prepare for the bidding process by recruiting professionals with experience in the nuclear industry across five fields, including nuclear quality assurance.

HD Hyundai, meanwhile, is highlighting its strengths in nuclear technology. The company made a full-scale entry into the SMR business in 2022 with a $30 million investment in U.S. nuclear energy company TerraPower. In 2024, it secured a contract to manufacture a next-generation reactor vessel for TerraPower.

The company is also developing a nuclear-powered container ship system incorporating SMR technology. It has experience building nine submarines, including six under the Jang Bogo II project.

The 6,900-ton USS Greeneville, a U.S. Navy Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered submarine, enters a naval base in Nam District, Busan, on Dec. 23, 2025, to load supplies and give its crew a rest. NEWS1

The competition is expected to unfold differently from the KDDX project. While the KDDX bidding centered on hull design and construction capabilities, the nuclear-powered submarine project will also require an assessment of each company's ability to safely integrate a government-supplied reactor into the hull. Hanwha Ocean previously won the KDDX contract.

Nuclear fuel remains a key variable. Using the low-enriched uranium required for the reactors for military purposes would require procedures such as revising the Korea-U.S. nuclear cooperation agreement.

Negotiations between the two countries have stalled since vice ministerial-level talks in June. The outlook has become increasingly uncertain after the ruling Democratic Party, which takes a relatively stricter stance on nuclear nonproliferation, gained control of Congress in this month's U.S. midterm elections.

“Once negotiations with the United States result in a written agreement allowing nuclear fuel to be used for military purposes, Korea could import low-enriched uranium with an enrichment level of less than 20 percent from third countries such as France and Britain, even if it does not come from the United States,” said Moon Keun-sik, a special professor at Hanyang University's Graduate School of Public Policy who previously headed the Navy Headquarters' nuclear-powered submarine project team.

“We must mobilize all of our national capabilities to ensure that Korea has the independent power to defend itself amid international security crises."





BY NA SANG-HYEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]