Apartment complexes in Seoul as seen from the observation deck of Lotte World Tower in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 12. NEWS1

After a record $7.5 billion in financial assets were poured into home purchases this year, falling stocks are now threatening buying power.

Koreans cashed out a record 10 trillion won ($7.5 billion) in investments this year — from stocks, bonds and cryptocurrency — to buy homes, even as the government urged them to move money out of real estate and into stocks.

The government had pushed a “money move” policy to shift funds out of real estate and into the stock market, but the stock market ended up bankrolling the housing market instead. A recent slump in stocks has now become a new variable for a housing market already frozen by lending restrictions and worries over tax changes.

Proceeds from selling stocks, bonds and cryptocurrency reported as home purchase funds nationwide totaled 10.07 trillion won from January to October, according to housing acquisition funding plans the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport submitted to Rep. Kim Jong-yang of the People Power Party, a member of the National Assembly's land committee, who released the analysis on Wednesday. It is the first time the annual total has topped 10 trillion won since data was first collected.

That figure is 1.7 times the 5.82 trillion won that flowed into home purchases in all of last year and about nine times the 1.12 trillion won in 2022, when the housing market was in a slump. Money from stocks, bonds and cryptocurrency also made up 6.13 percent of all reported home purchase funds this year, up from 3.13 percent last year. And as more money flows from stocks into housing, the two markets have become more closely tied.





Stock rally meets loan caps

The shift came as a stock market rally this year collided with government real estate regulation. The Kospi, which opened the year at 4,224.53 on Jan. 2, surged past 9,000 in June. The number of active domestic stock trading accounts grew to 113.92 million as of Monday from 98.29 million at the end of last year, according to the Korea Financial Investment Association.

The government also encouraged stock investment. When President Lee Jae Myung put his home in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, up for sale in February, the Blue House said: "[Lee] appears to have thought it would be economically beneficial to put the money from selling the house into financial investments.”

The mood in the housing market was different, however. As the government repeatedly tightened lending rules, borrowing to buy a home became harder and buyers' own funds became more important. Last year’s Oct. 15 measures capped mortgages at 600 million won for homes worth 1.5 billion won or less, 400 million won for homes worth more than 1.5 billion won up to 2.5 billion won and 200 million won for homes worth more than 2.5 billion won. High earners used to be able to cover home purchases with loans, but the caps made having cash on hand essential.

Buyers of expensive homes, who can borrow the least relative to price under the caps, relied most on proceeds from financial assets. In June, at the height of the rally, proceeds from stocks, bonds and cryptocurrency made up 23.77 percent of the funds used to buy homes worth 3 billion won or more nationwide. That was 9.5 times the 2.51 percent share for homes worth less than 300 million won that month.





Falling stocks threaten buying power

An electronic display board shows the Kospi closing down 5.21 percent at Hana Bank’s trading room in central Seoul on Nov. 20. YONHAP

The problem is that the stock market's rapid fall could set off a backlash. Because financial asset sales now make up a much larger share of home purchase funds, the loss in asset value from falling stocks is more likely to translate into a real drop in buying power in the housing market.

The Kospi plunged more than 6 percent on Wednesday to close at 4,697.51, roughly half its all-time high of 9,114.55 in June. The housing market's reliance on financial assets grew sharply during the rally, but stock prices have now fallen back to where they were at the start of the year. People who had planned to use stock gains to buy their first home or trade up to a pricier neighborhood are scrambling.

“With loan restrictions increasing the amount of their own money buyers need to purchase a home, if falling stock prices make it difficult even to raise cash, demand to buy property could shrink further,” said Seok Byoung-hoon, an economics professor at Ewha Womans University. “In particular, people who were blocked by loan limits and tried to grow their homebuying funds through stock investment could take a big hit.”

Even buyers who don't drop their plans right away may hold off until stock prices recover rather than sell shares at a loss. That could slow the recovery of an already sluggish housing market.

Prices are falling fastest in areas packed with high-end homes, where stock sale proceeds had fueled price gains. Apartment prices in Gangnam and Seocho districts in southern Seoul fell for 15 consecutive weeks through the third week of this month, and prices in Songpa District, southern Seoul, fell for 11 straight weeks, according to the Korea Real Estate Board. Yongsan and Dongjak districts in central and southern Seoul have also turned downward, and the weakness is spreading across the “Han River belt,” used to denote neighborhoods along the river.

Lending rates, which heavily influence the property market, are also climbing. Banks' household lending rate rose to 5.02 percent a year in October, topping 5 percent for the first time in two years and 11 months, according to the Bank of Korea's report on weighted average interest rates of financial institutions released Wednesday. The mortgage rate rose 0.10 percentage points from the previous month, to 4.98 percent. It was the sixth straight monthly increase and also took the rate to its highest level since March 2012, more than 14 years ago.

Stock market volatility now joins a possible overhaul of property holding taxes and reconstruction charges as a drag on homebuying sentiment.

“As the government steered real estate funds into the stock market, the link between funds in the two markets also grew stronger,” said Seo Jin-hyung, a professor of real estate law at Kwangwoon University. “We now need to consider even the possibility that a shock in one asset market could spread to the other.”





BY KIM JUN-YOUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



