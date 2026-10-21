Koreans embrace one-night hotel escapes, Expedia says

Expedia reports that 95 percent of Korean travelers plan leisure hotel stays of one night, driven by celebrations, recharging and deals.

More than nine in 10 Korean travelers plan to book a one-night hotel stay for leisure, according to Expedia Group’s annual travel trends report released Tuesday.

The travel company's "Unpack '27" is based on search data from Expedia and Hotels.com, a survey of 26,000 travelers in 16 countries including 1,000 Koreans, and social media analysis.

The report identified “bite-sized getaways," which are brief one-night trips taken as a break from daily routines, as a key travel trend for next year.

Global searches for one-night stays on Hotels.com rose about 10 percent from a year earlier, and 79 percent of travelers worldwide said they plan to book a one-night stay within the next year.

Among Korean travelers, 95 percent said they plan to book a one-night hotel stay for leisure, and 55 percent said their interest in one-night weekend stays had grown over the past year.

Celebrating a birthday, anniversary or other special occasion was the most common reason Koreans gave for considering a short trip at 48 percent. Another 38 percent cited taking a short break to recharge between longer trips, and 31 percent cited enjoying hotel amenities such as spas and swimming pools. Price or special deals were the most important factor in planning a short trip, cited by 59 percent.

Travelers walk through the domestic arrivals hall at Jeju International Airport on Aug. 30. The image is unrelated to the article. YONHAP

Last week, Busan was also named one of Expedia’s 2027 Destinations of the Year after flight and lodging searches for the city on Expedia rose 50 percent from a year earlier.

It is the only Korean destination among the 10 selected, with the report citing its beaches, lively markets and dynamic urban culture as key draws.

Other destinations on the list include South Lake Tahoe in California, Hyogo in Japan, Punta del Este in Uruguay, Sedona in Arizona and Holbox in Mexico.

The report also highlighted “adult recess,” in which grown-ups set aside everyday responsibilities to revisit childhood pleasures, as a travel style to watch.

Half of Korean travelers said they would be willing to take an adults-only trip to an amusement park, with 63 percent of them citing a desire to escape daily responsibilities and stress.

Screen tourism, in which travelers visit filming locations or settings from movies and TV dramas, is also spreading.

About one in four Korean travelers said they had booked a trip after seeing a destination in a TV program or film, and 67 percent said they had searched for or booked a trip to a location featured in a work before it was released.

Travelers are increasingly choosing trips that reflect their own interests and passions, and they are approaching travel decisions with clearer goals, said Lavinia Rajaram, Asia head of public relations at Expedia Group. She added that the report captures emerging behaviors shaping travel worldwide, from rising interest in short getaways to growing demand for unique, memorable places to stay.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]