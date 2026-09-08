Korean water companies to gain access to U.S. test beds under new agreement

From left: American Water Works Association President Brent Tippey, K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae and Korea Water and Wastewater Works Association Executive Vice President Yoo Myung-soo pose for a photo during a signing ceremony at K-water’s headquarters in Daejeon on Sept. 8. The three organizations signed a memorandum of understanding to expand global test bed opportunities in the U.S. market. K-WATER

Under the agreement signed by K-water, the American Water Works Association and the Korea Water and Wastewater Works Association, Korean companies, which have struggled to break into the U.S. market, will get direct access to U.S. test beds.

Korean water companies that have struggled to break into the U.S. market because they’ve had few chances to test their technology there will get direct access to U.S. test beds under an agreement K-water, the state-run water management utility, signed with the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and the Korea Water and Wastewater Works Association on Tuesday.

Interest in Korean water technology has grown in the United States, as aging infrastructure and climate change increase facilities’ need for upgrades. But Korean companies have been held back by their insufficient knowledge of local conditions and limited local networks.

Under the new agreement, K-water will oversee test-bed demonstrations to address U.S. water issues, drawing on AWWA’s network of more than 4,300 member organizations and over 50,000 professionals. AWWA will help expand K-water’s local network, such as by connecting them with U.S. water utilities, and the Korea Water and Wastewater Works Association will identify joint demonstration projects and support Korea’s broader overseas cooperation network.

AWWA projects that U.S. water infrastructure investment needs could reach up to $2.4 trillion over the next 25 years. K-water said that it has held about 100 consultations and confirmed roughly 100 billion won ($74 million) in local demand.

The three organizations have collaborated since 2022, when K-water began participating alongside Korean water companies in AWWA’s annual ACE conference. AWWA has reciprocated by attending the Korea Water and Wastewater Works Association’s Water Korea trade exhibition each year.

“We hope that this agreement will verify the applicability of Korean water companies’ technology in the U.S. market and expand the foundation for market entry,” K-water President Yun Seog-dae said. “The corporation will draw on 60 years of water management experience to support local demonstrations and strengthen the global competitiveness of Korea’s water industry.”





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]