Containers bound for export are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. NEWS1

The Korea Development Institute forecast an 8.1 percent expansion in exports, with tech-related investment expected to offset other uncertainties.

Korea's economy is expected to grow 3.9 percent in 2027, higher than this year's estimated expansion of 3.8 percent, on the back of strong global demand driven by the AI boom, a state-run think tank said Wednesday.

The Korea Development Institute (KDI) said global demand for semiconductor products continues to remain strong, leading to increased exports and facility investment, which are expected to eventually boost private consumption in 2027.

The think tank added that Korean exports are expected to grow 8.1 percent next year after a 10.3 percent gain this year, despite U.S. tariff measures and geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East, as AI-related investment around the globe is expected to offset such hurdles.

Private spending is expected to rise 2.4 percent next year following this year's estimated 1.8 percent rise.

Facility investment is projected to expand 8.1 percent in 2027 after an 8.7 percent advance this year.

Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.4 percent next year, following this year's estimated 2.7 percent gain, according to the KDI.

The think tank warned that changes in AI infrastructure investment may increase economic volatility, given the Korean economy's heavy reliance on global chip demand.

Other potential risks include uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariff policies and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that could disrupt energy supplies, it added.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the Korean economy will grow 3.3 percent in 2027, marking growth of more than 3 percent for the second consecutive year.

For the year, the IMF forecast a 3.9 percent expansion.





Yonhap