Korean shipbuilders float FDCs as land-based data center pushback buoys alternative 

HD Hyundai, Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Heavy Industries are developing offshore data centers known as FDCs as opposition to land-based AI facilities grows worldwide.

A new frontier may be opening for Korea's shipbuilders as opposition to AI data centers intensifies around the world. The answer could lie offshore, where floating data centers (FDC) offer an alternative that plays to the industry's strengths in vessel construction and offshore engineering.

HD Hyundai, Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Heavy Industries are racing to secure an early advantage in the market as they build expertise in FDCs and offshore power generation systems, shipbuilding industry sources said Monday.

Unlike conventional land-based data centers, FDCs house their servers, power infrastructure and cooling equipment on floating platforms at sea.

The rapid expansion of AI data centers is provoking a backlash across multiple continents.

Candidates who promised to tighten regulations on new data center projects emerged victorious in several U.S. midterm election races. Opposition has also spilled onto construction sites in Europe, where activists entered a Microsoft data center site in Amsterdam and staged a sit-in. Similar protests have intensified in Indonesia and Malaysia over fears of strained power and water supplies.

There is little direct evidence that data centers harm the health of nearby residents, though few studies have looked.

Yet opposition persists over fears that data centers will drain local power and water supplies and subject surrounding neighborhoods to persistent noise and vibrations. The enormous heat generated by the facilities demands uninterrupted cooling throughout the year, and residents say the low-frequency noise and vibrations from that process could have harmful health effects.

In Mississippi and other parts of the United States, residents have filed class-action lawsuits over alleged noise and vibration disturbances from data centers.

Visitors inspect a floating data center model at Samsung Heavy Industries' booth at an exhibition held in Busan on Oct. 14. NEWS1

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone so far as to propose data centers in space. But a more achievable alternative may lie much closer to Earth, on floating platforms at sea.

Cooling servers with seawater or outside air could significantly reduce the energy demands of data centers. Offshore locations would also put the facilities farther from residential communities, which could help minimize complaints about noise and vibrations.

Much of the expertise needed to build FDCs, from the design and fabrication of large offshore structures to the integration of power and cooling systems, overlaps with existing shipbuilding and offshore engineering technologies.

Industry observers see the sector as fertile ground for Korean shipbuilders, given their top-notch capabilities in vessel construction and offshore engineering.

Samsung Heavy Industries has emerged as one of the most aggressive players in the FDC market. The company has secured approval in principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping and Lloyd's Register for conceptual designs of 50-megawatt and 200-megawatt FDCs. It is also working with U.S. data center developer Mousterian to commercialize the technology by the second quarter of 2028.

A model of a floating data center developed by Hanwha Ocean HANWHA OCEAN

Hanwha Ocean recently signed a memorandum of understanding with ABB, a firm known for its electrification and automation technologies, to collaborate on power and control systems for FDCs. It also acquired an AiP from the American Bureau of Shipping in September for its conceptual design of a 60-megawatt FDC.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is developing self-sufficient power supply technology through floating power generation facilities that use its Himsen engines, originally designed to power ships.

Despite the industry's ambitions, floating data centers have yet to reach commercialization. Their operational efficiency and integration with power and telecommunications infrastructure remain unresolved challenges.

“The time has come for Korean shipbuilders to find new sources of growth that can help reverse their undervaluation,” said Lee Han-gyul, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. “FDC contracts could provide an opportunity to put unused dock capacity to work and generate additional revenue.”





BY KO SUK-HYUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]