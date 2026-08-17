Korean research team proves security risks of right-clicking links, using split view

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Google takes down 449 Korean YouTube channels in Q2 over political content
The U.S. company terminated Korean YouTube channels over content supporting or criticizing the government, parties and political figures.
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Nakasone Award winner Kim V. Narry discovers viral mechanism that extends mRNA lifespan
IBS researchers found a viral mechanism that nearly tripled linear mRNA’s lifespan in cells, potentially improving vaccines and therapeutics.
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LG, Nvidia to jointly develop humanoid robot for 2027 unveiling
The humanoid robots will run on Nvidia's onboard computing platform and be built using its open humanoid foundation model and robotics safety system. LG will supply actuators, sensors and batteries.
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Korea's first small satellite constellation will go into orbit in October
Five Earth-observation satellites are set to launch aboard the country's Nuri rocket later this year, marking Korea’s first mass-produced constellation.