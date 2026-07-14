Korean refiners in spotlight as Russia's diesel export ban tightens global supply

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Subscription economy shifts into overdrive with monthly plans for features, batteries and even tires
Hyundai, Tesla Korea and others are expanding vehicle-related subscriptions in Korea, lowering upfront expenses but raising concerns about long-term ownership costs.
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Korean retailers accelerate overseas expansion, betting on K-culture
Lotte Mart, Emart and major convenience chains are expanding in Vietnam, Mongolia and beyond as weak demand at home drives a broader bet on fast-growing markets and K-branded goods.
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Samsung gears up for Tesla AI5 chip production
The semiconductor giant said it has completed the tape-out stage for the automaker's next-generation AI component, a step that could quickly boost Samsung's foundry business.
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Weak won helps foreign shoppers lift Korean department store sales
A weaker won, rising tourism and demand for K-beauty and luxury goods are pushing foreign spending at Korea’s top department stores toward 1 trillion won each this year.