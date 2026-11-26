Shin Ramyun for export is produced at Korean food and beverage company Nongshim's new factory in Busan. NONGSHIM

Record overseas demand is driving Korean noodle makers to expand production at home and abroad as exports near a first-ever $2 billion.

Exports of Korean instant noodles, or ramyeon, through October have already beaten last year's record annual total, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, putting a first-ever $2 billion year within reach.

Overseas demand is growing so fast that production is struggling to keep up, and Korea's noodle makers are spending heavily on new export plants at home and production facilities abroad.

Ramyeon exports totaled $1.59 billion from January to October, up 26.3 percent from the same period last year. That already exceeds last year's full-year total of $1.52 billion, which was a record. If the current pace continues, exports could approach $2 billion this year.

Export markets are also diversifying. Beyond North America and Asia, shipments to Europe and Latin America are rising sharply. Exports to the Netherlands reached $95.72 million from January to October, up 41.3 percent on year, making it the third-largest market. Exports to Britain and Germany grew by double digits over the same period. Exports to Mexico soared 190.4 percent to $51.94 million. In China and the United States — the two largest markets for Korean ramyeon — exports each rose more than 20 percent on year.

LEE JEONG-MIN

Noodle makers are moving quickly to add capacity. Nongshim, Korea's largest instant noodle maker and the company behind Shin Ramyun, spent 204.3 billion won ($152 million) to build its first export-only plant in Busan and recently started operations there.

The plant, which has a total floor area of 48,178 square meters (518,600 square feet), uses AI technology on its production lines to turn out more than 600 packs of Shin Ramyun and other products a minute. The plant can make 500 million packs a year. Including its U.S. and Chinese plants, which can make 1.7 billion packs a year, and other facilities, Nongshim can produce 2.9 billion packs a year for export and overseas sales.

Samyang Foods, maker of the globally popular Buldak spicy noodles, plans to start operating its first overseas plant in Jiaxing, China, in January. Until now, the company has made all of its products in Korea for export, but it decided to build a local plant to expand supply as global demand soared.

Products from the Jiaxing plant will mainly go to the Chinese market, while noodles made in Korea will supply the United States, Europe and other overseas markets.

Samyang is also investing 218.6 billion won to build a plant in Vietnam, with completion targeted for 2029.

A foreign tourist puts instant noodles in a shopping basket at a supermarket in Seoul on Nov. 13. NEWS1

Otoki, another major ramyeon maker, will also invest about 200 billion won by 2029 to build an export-only plant in Gumi, North Gyeongsang.

Last year, Nongshim's Shin Ramyun and Samyang's Buldak earned 66 percent and 88 percent of their sales overseas, respectively. Nongshim's overseas sales, which combine exports and sales by overseas subsidiaries, rose 14.7 percent on year to 1.11 trillion won in the first three quarters of this year. Samyang's exports during the same period grew 36.6 percent to 1.817 trillion won.

"Expanding production capacity alone isn't enough. It will lead to the earnings growth companies are targeting only if it's backed by stable operations at the new ramyeon plants, quality control and secure local distribution networks," said Lee Hong-joo, a professor of consumer economics at Sookmyung Women's University.





BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]