Packages of "ramyeon" on shelves at a supermarket in Seoul YONHAP

Shipments surged 26.3 percent through October, led by strong demand in China, the United States and emerging overseas markets.

Exports of ramyeon, or instant noodles, are set to approach $2 billion this year amid the expanding global popularity of Korean food and culture, industry data showed Sunday.

Ramyeon shipments rose 26.3 percent to $1.59 billion between January and October, already surpassing last year's full-year total of $1.52 billion, according to data from the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation.

If the growth trend continues through the rest of the year, annual ramyeon exports are expected to approach $2 billion.

Korea's ramyeon exports have steadily increased since 2014.

China was the biggest buyer, importing $395.5 million worth in the 10-month period, up 23.9 percent from a year earlier.

Exports to the United States rose 29.1 percent to $276.5 million over the cited period.

Exports to Europe and Central and South America also posted strong growth.

Ramyeon shipments to the Netherlands soared 41.3 percent to $95.7 million, while those to Britain rose 41.9 percent to $60.4 million. Exports to Mexico surged 190.4 percent to $51.9 million.





Yonhap