Koreans are turning to Japanese clinics for lower-priced Mounjaro, with price-comparison sites highlighting costs far below those in Korea amid insurance coverage talks.

Korean websites comparing Mounjaro prices at Japanese clinics are springing up as more Koreans search for cheaper prescriptions in Japan.

At least three domestic platforms as of Monday were helping their Korean users compare prices, check whether clinics will treat Korean tourists and arrange delivery to those users' accommodations. The sites cater to growing demand for so-called Sushijaro, or Mounjaro bought in Japan, where prices can be far lower than in Korea.

One price-comparison site listed a three-month supply of the 5-milligram dose at a Tokyo clinic for 351,000 won ($263). That was about 800,000 won cheaper than in Korea, where the price was more than three times as high. Another website displayed a map of Japan showing clinics that offer lower-priced Mounjaro prescriptions, along with each clinic’s prices and address.

Much of that gap comes down to insurance. Japan covers Mounjaro under its national health insurance for Type 2 diabetes, which puts the drug’s official price under government control. Korea has yet to list the drug, and talks over coverage have stalled.

Tokyo has already used that leverage.

The Japanese government reduced the drug’s price by 25 percent in August under a special price-adjustment system after sales surged. Weight-loss prescriptions in Japan, including those sold to Korean tourists, are not covered by insurance, and patients pay the full cost.

Lists of Japanese clinics offering delivery to accommodations on Tsushima, Japan, an island just off the coast of Busan, are also circulating on social media.

The widening price gap has fueled complaints that Mounjaro is too expensive in Korea.

A pharmacist displays a box of Mounjaro in Provo, Utah, on March 29, 2023. REUTERS/YONHAP

“I launched the site on Saturday in hopes of people being able to get Mounjaro at affordable prices in Korea,” an operator of one Mounjaro price-comparison site said. “Interest has been huge, with more than 30,000 people visiting the site so far.”

Some social media users have questioned why more of that spending cannot stay in Korea.

“Shouldn’t Korea lower the price too so we can stop money from flowing overseas?” one user wrote.

“Once you factor in airfare, accommodation and other expenses, it would be much better if that money were spent in Korea,” another wrote.

Discussions over health insurance coverage for Mounjaro as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes have continued for more than two years, Lilly Korea, Eli Lilly's Korean subsidiary, said.

The Korean subsidiary reapplied for health insurance coverage after price negotiations with the National Health Insurance Service broke down in May. The company said the process remains “at an early stage of reimbursement negotiations.”

Insurance coverage would reduce costs for patients prescribed Mounjaro to treat Type 2 diabetes.

Travelers fill the departure hall at Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1 during the Chuseok holiday on Oct. 6, 2025. NEWS1

Only patients receiving the drug for diabetes treatment would qualify for reimbursement. But the listing process could also bring down the drug’s official price. That could lower out-of-pocket costs for patients prescribed Mounjaro for uses such as obesity treatment.

The Korean subsidiary said the price difference between the two countries cannot be viewed in isolation.

“Differences in drug prices fundamentally reflect the different health insurance systems in each country,” the subsidiary said.

Mounjaro was launched in Korea in August 2025. Its cumulative sales are estimated to have approached 1 trillion won within a year.

“We are exploring various ways to ensure that patients in Korea who need Mounjaro can access treatment,” a representative for Lilly Korea said.

Ministry of Health and Welfare YONHAP

The Ministry of Health and Welfare plans to monitor broader price changes if Mounjaro gains health insurance coverage for diabetes treatment.

Reports had suggested that the ministry was considering placing obesity drugs such as Mounjaro under a managed-benefit system similar to one proposed for manual therapy. The Health Ministry said no specific review of such a plan is underway.

“If health insurance coverage is introduced [for diabetes patients], there would be no need to bring Mounjaro under the managed-benefit system,” a Health Ministry official said. “We believe the best approach is to list the drug for coverage after sufficient price negotiations, and discussions are underway.”





BY CHAE HYE-SEON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]