Korean mochi brand or new Tokyo Banana product?

Tokyo Berry is facing criticism over packaging and marketing that consumers say closely resemble Japan’s iconic Tokyo Banana brand.

A Korean dessert brand came under fire after consumers pointed out similarities between its product packaging and that of Japan's iconic souvenir brand Tokyo Banana, so much so that they mistakenly believed it was a new product from the Japanese company.

Tokyo Berry, which sells fresh fruit mochi, recently operated pop-up stores at major department stores across Korea, including Lotte and Shinsegae, according to the retail industry on Thursday.

The controversy spread on social media after users claimed Tokyo Berry's packaging closely resembled that of Tokyo Banana. Consumers pointed to similarities in the fruit illustrations, the typography and spacing of the English logo, and the overall packaging design.

Launched in 1991, Tokyo Banana is a banana cream cake brand widely recognized as one of Japan's signature souvenir products. It is also well known among Korean travelers as a popular purchase during trips to Japan.

On the other hand, Tokyo Berry is a Korean brand that reportedly launched in June and immediately shot to stardom through social media posts. Information about the business owner and other details cannot be found online.

"I thought Tokyo Banana had launched a new strawberry product," one social media user wrote.

Critics also point out that Tokyo Berry's promotional materials may have contributed to the confusion.

The brand described its products as "premium fresh fruit mochi capturing the flavors of seasonal fruit and the essence of Tokyo." It also used the slogan "Welcome to Korea" during its early marketing campaign.

Tokyo Berry's official Instagram account on July 31, showing that most of its promotional posts have been made private, leaving only two visible SCREEN CAPTURE

Some food-focused social media accounts promoted Tokyo Berry using phrases such as "so popular that it's difficult to find even in Japan."

Grapestone, the company that operates Tokyo Banana World, said it had begun looking into the matter as the controversy grew.

"We have shared the issue with the relevant department and are verifying the facts," the company said.

Department stores that hosted Tokyo Berry's pop-up stores have also begun responding.

A representative at Lotte Department Store Busan Main Branch said the store was aware of the controversy and had decided “not to host any additional Tokyo Berry pop-up events.” The department store is also considering ending the current pop-up early.

Following the backlash, Tokyo Berry made many of its promotional posts on its official social media accounts private. The company reportedly did not respond to media requests for comment.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]