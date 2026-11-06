Korean market hit by 'Black Friday' as Kospi plunges below 5,000 after U.S. midterms

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi at 4.963.22 points during intraday trading on Nov. 6, down 420.58 points, or 7.81 percent, from the previous trading session. NEWS1

The year's gains were effectively erased as the bourse reacted to losses on Wall Street that reflected investor concerns over AI regulations.

The stock market suffered a "Black Friday" in the aftermath of the U.S. midterm elections, with the Kospi falling below the 5,000-point mark and market heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK hynix tumbling.

The Kospi opened at 5,263.26, down 120.54 points, or 2.24 percent, from the previous session. But losses quickly deepened, triggering a first-level circuit breaker at 9:03 a.m. as the index plunged 8.52 percent to 4,924.61.

A first-level circuit breaker suspends trading for 20 minutes when the index falls by at least 8 percent for one minute to prevent further market turmoil.

It was the 11th first-level circuit breaker triggered on the main bourse this year. The previous one was activated on Oct. 15, 16 trading sessions earlier. A sell-side curb, known locally as a sidecar, was also activated on the Kosdaq at 9:06 a.m. to suspend program sell orders for five minutes. Another followed on the Kospi at 9:34 a.m.

Friday was the first time the Kospi had fallen below 5,000 since it last did so on Feb. 2, effectively erasing the year's gains.

The decline marks a sharp reversal, with the index surging from 4,214.17 on the final trading day of 2025 to a record closing high of 9,114.55 on June 22. The Kospi has since plunged to just 54 percent of its peak.

As of 10:15 a.m., the bourse stood at 4,968.55, down 415.25 points, or 7.71 percent, from the previous close. The Kosdaq index fell 42.73 points, or 6.30 percent, to 635.68.

Samsung Electronics shares were trading at 187,400 won, down 7 percent. SK hynix shares dropped 9.89 percent to 1,139,000 won.

Samsung shares fell by more than 9 percent at one point, while SK hynix shares dropped by more than 11 percent.

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows Samsung Electronics shares trading at 181,400 won ($133) during intraday trading on Nov. 6, down 9.98 percent from the previous session. SK hynix shares are seen trading at 1,116,000 won, down 11.71 percent. NEWS1

"With concerns persisting over the financing burden on Big Tech and doubts about the profitability of AI investments, downward pressure is intensifying as the Democrats' landslide victory in the U.S. midterm elections adds fears of tighter regulations on AI data centers," Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.

"Investor sentiment is expected to weaken across the entire AI value chain," Lee added.

The Democrats' sweeping victory in the U.S. midterm elections, dubbed a "blue tsunami," has sent shock waves through stock markets in Korea and abroad.

Overnight on Wall Street, technology stocks faced heavy selling amid concerns over potential regulations on AI data centers. Shares of Sandisk plunged 22.26 percent, Micron Technology dropped 17.46 percent and SK hynix's American depositary receipts fell 13.4 percent.

A screen displays the Nasdaq Composite index during the trading day in New York on Nov. 5. REUTERS/YONHAP

The sell-off sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling 5.52 percent, its steepest decline since April of last year, when U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of "reciprocal" tariffs rattled Wall Street.

"Although the pace of investment in AI data centers could slow, AI capital spending remains a key growth driver for the U.S. economy," Hwang Seung-taek, the head of research at Hana Securities, said. "Big Tech companies' AI cloud revenue is growing by nearly 50 percent, and market concerns are far too excessive."

The outlook, however, remains bleak for the local stock market.

"The Korean stock market is in a more vulnerable position than other markets in terms of supply and demand," Lee Jin-woo, the head of research at Meritz Securities, said. "Long-term investment capital has virtually disappeared, no new funds are flowing in and the National Pension Service has limited capacity, leaving no buyers to absorb foreign investors' selling. There is also an expectation that semiconductor companies will be hit particularly hard, given how much they have benefited from the AI supply chain."





BY PARK YU-MI [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]