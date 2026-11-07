Korean investors flee to U.S. chips, with one ETF dominating purchases

A screen displays final market numbers after the closing bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Nov. 6. REUTERS/YONHAP

Retail investors bought $2.2 billion in U.S. stocks in five days, with more than 70 percent flowing into a triple-leveraged semiconductor ETF as Seoul’s market sell-off continues.

Korean retail investors are ramping up purchases of U.S. stocks as a sharp sell-off grips Seoul’s stock market, with much of the money flowing into a leveraged chip fund.

Individual investors bought a net $2.2 billion worth of U.S. stocks from Monday to Friday, according to data from the Korea Securities Depository's Seibro portal.

That exceeded the $1.96 billion in net purchases recorded throughout August and was more than double the $1 billion in net purchases in September. The five-day total also amounted to about 40 percent of the $5.42 billion investors poured into U.S. stocks in October, when monthly net purchases reached their highest level in 11 months.

The buying spree contrasts sharply with the first half of the year, when government efforts to steer investors back toward domestic equities coincided with an outflow of money from U.S. stocks.

Korean retail investors sold a net $469 million worth of U.S. shares in April and $940 million in May, before returning to net buying in June. They have steadily increased their purchases since then.

Individual investors still bought a net 3.9 trillion won ($2.9 billion) worth of shares on the benchmark Kospi during the same five-day period in November, but the gap between their domestic and overseas purchases has narrowed.

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi falling 6.02 percent, or 324.11 points, to end at 5,059.69 on Nov. 6. YONHAP

The rise in overseas purchases comes as the Kospi, unable to sustain its first-half rally, has trended lower for months and has recently fallen sharply. The index plunged 6.02 percent to 5,059.69 on Friday.

A stronger won has also made dollar-denominated investments cheaper for local investors, with the currency recovering from levels weaker than 1,500 won per dollar to the mid-1,300-won range.

Investors have shown a strong appetite for leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETF) that offer amplified exposure to U.S. technology stocks.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, which seeks to deliver three times the daily performance of a U.S. chip index, attracted $1.63 billion in net purchases during the period. That accounted for more than 70 percent of Korean retail investors’ net purchases of U.S. stocks.

Investors also bought a net $497 million of Google parent Alphabet, while the ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ), which seeks to deliver three times the daily return of the Nasdaq-100 index, attracted $220 million.

Back home, cash waiting on the sidelines of the stock market has been shrinking.

Investor deposits at Korean brokerages stood at 88.53 trillion won as of Thursday, according to the Korea Financial Investment Association. The balance has remained below 100 trillion won since Oct. 13.

Outstanding margin loans, a gauge of investors' appetite for borrowing money to buy stocks, stood at 28.77 trillion won. Both investor deposits and margin lending have declined amid the recent market downturn, reversing a trend typically seen during rallies.

Still, the sell-off hasn’t stopped investors from pouring money into ETFs that bet on a rebound in Korean equities.

The Tiger 200 ETF, which tracks the Kospi 200 index, attracted 200 billion won in inflows between Monday and Friday, the most among ETFs listed in Korea. The Kodex Kosdaq 150 Leverage ETF followed with 144.4 billion won, while the Tiger CD Interest Rate Investment KIS (Synthetic) ETF, which tracks certificate of deposit rates, drew 120.1 billion won.

Among retail investors specifically, leveraged ETFs proved popular. The Kodex Kosdaq 150 Leverage ETF topped their purchases with 373.5 billion won in net buying, followed by the Kodex Leverage ETF at 342.4 billion won and the Kodex 200 ETF at 243 billion won.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]