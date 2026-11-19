A pair of smart glasses display the answer to an exam question in Seoul on Nov. 17. NEWS1

Companies in semiconductors, defense and manufacturing are tightening checks on smart glasses and other wearable devices amid technology theft concerns.

Concerns over AI-assisted cheating in exams are spilling into corporate security. Korean companies in advanced industries are strengthening their defenses against not only smartphones and USB drives but to smart glasses and other wearable devices that can be harder to detect.

The scrutiny comes amid growing concerns over Chinese companies seeking advanced Korean technologies. Fears that leaked core technology could undermine Korea’s industrial competitiveness is also mounting.

Companies in sectors that require tight security, such as semiconductors and defense are expanding security checks to cover a broader range of “invisible devices.”

Hyundai Motor Group is already using AI to strengthen in X-ray security equipment at its facilities.

Visitors entering company buildings have their belongings screened by X-ray machines equipped with AI designed to detect devices that contain batteries.

The group has also used a two-step screening system since June. Visitors must pass through a metal detector before being checked again by security guards with hand-held scanners after the new implementation.

Spot, the four-legged robot developed by Boston Dynamics, also patrols areas within the company building such as the lobby of Hyundai Motor Group’s Yangjae headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul.

Semiconductor companies including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix generally prohibit photography inside their facilities and ban unregistered devices from being brought on-site. The companies recently also reminded employees which items are banned from company premises and reiterated their security rules.

A representative from a smart glasses company demonstrates how the device works to inspectors who will screen test-takers at CSAT testing sites in Seoul, during a training session at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Defense companies such as HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hanwha Aerospace and Korea Aerospace Industries have also reissued security guidelines and warned employees that security inspections may be carried out without notice.

Most companies in advanced industries already have internal rules on security, including lists of items employees are not allowed to bring onto company premises. But those rules tend to focus more on disciplining violations after they are discovered than preventing them in the first place.

Companies are also wary of simply ramping up surveillance and controls due to fears that their employees could push back if the employees feel they are being treated like potential criminals.

The logos of Samsung Electronics, left, and SK hynix YONHAP

“At the end of the day, we have no choice but to trust that employees will not do anything wrong,” a source at a major conglomerate said. “Even the strongest security cannot completely stop someone who is determined to steal technology, and excessive controls could create inconvenience and provoke backlash from employees.”

Experts say the consequences of a security breach can extend beyond the company itself to its employees.

“Companies need to tailor their security systems to different types of work, while responding firmly when deliberate violations are discovered,” Kim Kwang-hyun, professor at Korea University Business School, said. “Stronger security can make things less convenient, but companies also need to explain that employees could face even greater consequences if a security breach occurs and build a shared understanding of what level of security is appropriate. It is time for companies to think seriously about how to live with AI.”





BY KO SUK-HYUN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]