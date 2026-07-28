Korean fruit exports hit record highs as strawberries, grapes and pears win overseas fans

Pop culture, such as films and TV shows, has helped promote overseas fruit sales as foreign audiences become more familiar with Korean food.

When a Korean surnamed Cho recently spotted Korean strawberries at a local supermarket in Bangkok, they immediately caught Cho’s eye. Korean instant noodles and snacks were already widely available in Thailand, but fresh fruit from Korea used to be relatively rare.

“People around me told me they buy Korean strawberries despite the high price because they’re firm and sweet,” said Cho, who has lived in the Thai capital for four years. “I also think the growing popularity of Korean culture has made people more willing to try them.”

The global appetite for Korean fruit is surging.

Korea exported $95.72 million worth of fruit in the first half of this year, according to the Korea Customs Service on July 24, the highest figure ever recorded for the January-to-June period. The total was up 19.7 percent from a year earlier.

Fruit exports reached a record $240.49 million last year and have continued to grow this year. Korea is increasingly likely to set another annual record for a second consecutive year because fruit exports are typically concentrated in the second half.

Strawberries, grapes and pears accounted for 90.2 percent of total fruit exports, leading the growth.

Strawberry exports rose 15.8 percent on year to $60.49 million, accounting for 63.2 percent of all fruit exports. Singapore and Thailand imported $19.21 million and $16.56 million worth of Korean strawberries, respectively, being the largest overseas import markets.

Individually packaged Shine Muscat grapes are boxed at a export distribution center in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 12, 2022. KIM JUNG-SEOK

Grapes ranked second with exports of $17.83 million — 18.6 percent of the total — followed by pears at $8.03 million, or 8.4 percent.

Grape exports were driven largely by the Shine Muscat varieties, which sold particularly well in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Shine Muscat is a seedless grape cultivar known for its exceptional sweetness that has become hugely popular in Korea and increasingly overseas.

Pears recorded the fastest growth. Exports in the first half jumped 62.4 percent from a year earlier. Shipments to the United States totaled $4.43 million, accounting for more than half of total pear exports, while exports to Vietnam increased more than fivefold.

Korean melon, or chamoe, has also begun attracting attention overseas.

Exports to Japan have been rising steadily, where the fruit has become popular because it offers a crisp texture and high sugar content at a lower price than other melons.

Exports of Korean melons to Japan increased from $310,800 in 2022 to nearly $1.06 million last year, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation.

Korea's fruit export destinations have also become more diverse.

The number of export markets reached a record 61 countries in the first half. Singapore remained the largest destination with imports at $22.88 million, accounting for 23.9 percent of total exports, followed by Thailand at $17.71 million, or 18.5 percent, and Taiwan at $11.6 million, or 12.1 percent.

Korean melons, or chamoe , and peaches are displayed for sale at a traditional market in Seoul on Aug. 10, 2025. NEWS1

South Gyeongsang accounted for 57.4 percent of Korea's total fruit exports, maintaining its position as the country's largest exporting region in the first half for the 18th consecutive year. The province is one of Korea's largest strawberry-producing regions.

The Korea Customs Service attributed the export growth to premium-quality products and improvements in cold-chain logistics.

"Premium strategies centered on high sugar content and strict quality control have strengthened overseas consumers' trust and interest," an official from the Korea Customs Service said. "Advances in refrigerated transportation technology by global logistics companies and the expansion of same-day delivery services have also improved the export environment."

The global spread of Korean culture has also acted as a catalyst.

As overseas consumers become more familiar with Korean food through television dramas and films, their interest has expanded beyond instant noodles and snacks to include fresh fruit.

Pears and apples are displayed at a traditional market in Seoul on Feb. 7. NEWS1

Korean fruit is positioned as a premium product in Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam, according to a report by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).

High sugar content and attractive appearance are regarded as key strengths, particularly for fruit that is difficult to produce locally or shows a significant quality gap with domestic alternatives.

Despite their higher prices, demand for Korean fruit has continued to grow across Southeast Asia.

"The rapid growth of online shopping and greater exposure through television, social media and influencers have also helped create a positive image of Korean fruit," a KITA official said. "Among younger consumers, Korean products have increasingly come to be associated with premium quality, which has led to growing demand for gifts and holiday purchases."





BY JANG WON-SEOK [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]