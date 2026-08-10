Korean fried chicken giant bb.q opens first Mexican branch

Read more
-
Can the Galaxy Z Fold 8 make Samsung cool with the iPhone generation?
The Korean maker’s latest lineup is gaining ground among younger consumers, particularly women in the 20s and 30s.
-
Potential Apple-CXMT supply deal could threaten Korean chipmakers in long run
Apple is reportedly testing CXMT's memory chips and is in preliminary talks with the Chinese company to use its products in some Apple devices sold in China.
-
Hyundai to put parking robots in Korean apartment garage for the first time
Hyundai Motor Group will pilot wheel-lifting parking robots at a Siheung apartment complex to ease garage congestion and fit more cars into limited space.
-
SK hynix workers move to merge three unions into one over bonus fight
More than 4,000 SK hynix employees are organizing a single independent union after management reopened a profit-sharing deal that had united office and production workers in protest.