Korean fried chicken giant bb.q opens first Mexican branch

The exterior of bb.q's first Mexican store in Zona Rosa, Mexico City GENESIS BBQ

The Korean fried chicken chain launched its first Mexican outlet in Zona Rosa and plans a second store in Monterrey by late August.

Korean fried chicken franchise bb.q has opened its first Mexican store in Mexico City, operator Genesis BBQ said Monday.

The new outlet is in Zona Rosa, a major shopping and tourism district near Paseo de la Reforma, one of Mexico City's principal boulevards. The 338-square-meter (3,638-square-foot) store has 115 seats across two floors and a terrace, according to the company.

The menu features 12 varieties of fried chicken, including the Golden Original, classic fried chicken and Cheesling, which is coated with cheese seasoning. Other offerings include Korean dishes such as tteokbokki (spicy rice cake) and kimchi fried rice, as well as rice bowls, chicken sandwiches, corn dogs and desserts.

The opening brings bb.q’s total number of outlets in Latin America to 20, including stores in Panama, Costa Rica, the Bahamas and Colombia.

bb.q plans to open its second Mexican store in Monterrey, a major industrial and economic hub in northern Mexico, by the end of August, with further expansion planned in other major cities.

“Mexico is a key consumer market in Latin America with a population of about 130 million, and Mexico City will serve as an important base for expanding our business in the country,” a bb.q official said. “We plan to expand into major cities across Mexico and introduce our Korean food offerings to more local consumers.”





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]