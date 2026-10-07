Korean financial groups post record first-half profits as banks lead

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Korea Exchange delays small-cap delistings after court backs two companies
The KRX shelved delisting procedures for eight small-cap stocks after a Seoul court granted injunctions to Jooyon and KM Pharmaceutical.
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Kospi drops nearly 2 percent as bond yield worries hit tech stocks
Seoul shares extended losses for a second session as foreign and institutional selling weighed on Samsung Electronics and other technology stocks.
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Hackers used multiple IPs used to hide origins of financial cyberattacks: Police
The police investigation comes after several financial companies, including Hana Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, suffered back-to-back leaks of customer information in hacking attacks.
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Shinhan Bank likely to face collective lawsuit over customer data breach
A law firm is recruiting affected Shinhan Bank customers for a collective damages suit after a cyberattack exposed data from about 25,000 people.