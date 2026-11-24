Chefs who prepared Paradise's booth at the LaListe 2027 reception, including Serasé's Kang Min-goo, second from left, and Jin Seon-ju, fourth from left, pose for a photo at the French ministry for Europe and foreign affairs in Paris on Nov. 23. PARADISE

Korean casino and resort operator Paradise served inventive Korean street food, most flavored with jang, or Korean fermented sauces, during a reception before the LaListe 2027 awards ceremony in Paris.

Paradise brought Korean fermented sauces and bite-size takes on Korean street food to chefs and critics in Paris for the reveal of LaListe’s 2027 restaurant rankings.

The casino and resort operator said on Tuesday that it ran a booth at the Korea Salon during a cocktail reception before the LaListe 2027 awards ceremony as the event’s official partner. The ceremony took place at the French ministry for Europe and foreign affairs on Monday.

LaListe, a global restaurant guide launched in France, aggregates guidebook ratings, press articles and online reviews to compile a Top 1,000 World’s Best Restaurants list each year.

About 400 chefs, critics and industry figures attended this year’s awards ceremony, according to Paradise.

The booth, themed “Jang to Table” after jang, or Korean fermented sauces, was run by six chefs, including Kang Min-goo of Mingles, which LaListe ranked first among Korean establishments on its Top 1,000 World’s Best Restaurants list. Kang, the chief consultant at Culinary Lab, Paradise’s food and beverage research unit, recently opened the restaurant SEOK in Paris. The other five chefs comprised those from Culinary Lab and Paradise Sega Sammy’s food and beverage team.

The eight dishes included dakgangjeong (fried chicken) flavored with soy sauce and yuzu syrup; sundae (Korean blood sausage) made with Korean beef striploin and abalone; and mini ssiat hotteok (seed-filled sweet pancakes) served with doenjang (fermented soybean paste)-cinnamon caramel.

Paradise had sponsored the LaListe 2027 Korea Awards and a gastronomy forum at Paradise City in Incheon on Oct. 12, during which it encouraged the restaurant industry to hire people with disabilities.

“For K-food to establish itself as a sustainable culture rather than a passing trend, the industry must prioritize inclusiveness and social value as much as it does […] flavor,” a Paradise representative said at the time. “We will use our booth in Paris [ahead of the LaListe2027 awards ceremony] to expand our chefs’ menu and global exchanges and promote the depth of Korean cuisine and the social value of the restaurant industry.”





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]