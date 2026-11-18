The Fair Trade Commission said the number of affiliates held by 102 major business groups fell by five over three months amid mergers, separations and broader restructuring.

The number of conglomerate-affiliated companies fell slightly from three months earlier amid industrywide portfolio restructuring efforts, the antitrust regulator said Wednesday.

The country’s 102 conglomerates held 3,529 affiliates as of Nov. 2, down by five from 3,534 tallied three months earlier, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).

Over the period, 65 companies were removed from the list due to mergers, separations and other rearrangements, while 60 were newly added.

The FTC said large business groups have restructured their portfolios to seek new business opportunities amid a transition in the overall industrial landscape.

Under Korean law, conglomerates with assets of 5 trillion won ($3.8 billion) or more must disclose the status of their businesses, along with details of large-scale internal trade.





Yonhap