Korean carriers reinstate canceled U.S. flights as FAA ends nationwide ground stop

A Korean Air plane taxis on the apron at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on May 18. NEWS1

Flights between Incheon and Atlanta and Incheon and New York will run on adjusted schedules as U.S. airports recover from a communications outage.

Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will fly their U.S. routes on delayed schedules on Saturday. Both carriers had canceled some flights earlier in the day, but reinstated them once the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its nationwide ground stop.

The FAA lifted the order at around 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, according to the aviation industry. It came about four hours and 20 minutes after all departures from U.S. airports were halted.

The reinstated services include Korean Air’s KE033 and KE034 between Incheon and Atlanta and Asiana’s OZ221 and OZ222 between Incheon and New York. The airlines are adjusting departure times to match conditions at U.S. airports.

The FAA grounded all departing flights on Friday afternoon after a communications failure hit the air traffic control centers that guide aircraft along their routes. Inbound international flights were handled on a case-by-case basis.

In the United States, more than 4,700 flights were canceled and 10,000 delayed on Friday, according to FlightRadar24.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have said there is no sign that a cyberattack or criminal activity was behind the outage.

Disruption to flights to and from the United States is expected to continue for some time, as airlines rework aircraft and crew schedules.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr]