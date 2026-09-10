Korean brokerages’ profits jump on trading boom

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Kospi opens lower amid escalating Middle East tensions, rising oil prices
Stocks opened lower after rising oil prices and Middle East tensions renewed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. data.
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Aftermarket stock trading to start next week
Starting Monday, investors will be able to trade most Kospi and Kosdaq stocks from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on trading days, but exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes will be excluded.
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Korean bourse operator to close night trading of derivatives the day before Chuseok holiday
The closure, running from 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 and ending at 6 a.m. on Sept. 24, will apply to futures for the Kospi 200, the dollar and three-year government bonds.
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As Kospi looks down barrel of September blues, U.S. midterms loom over seasonal rebound hopes
The convergence of several annual factors is likely to drag the bourse down, and developments in the United States may dampen the typical end-of-year upswing.