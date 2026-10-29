Korean brands target MENA through UAE, Morocco

Korea International Trade Association (KITA) members and officials from the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meet during KITA’s trade mission to the UAE and Morocco, which ran from Oct. 26 to 29. KITA

KITA sent eight Korean consumer goods companies to the UAE and Morocco to pursue buyers and expand exports across the Middle East and North Africa market.

The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) sent a trade mission of eight Korean consumer goods companies to the United Arab Emirates and Morocco to help them enter the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market.

The mission ran from Monday to Thursday, KITA said. The participating companies make cosmetics, medical supplies and food products, and they met some 40 retailers in the two countries.

In Dubai, the companies met 27 local buyers at the Dubai Airport Freezone, including major retail and distribution groups such as Landmark Group, Lulu Group, Choithrams and Al Maya Group. In Morocco, they held export talks with 10 local buyers, including Carrefour, at a business meeting KITA co-hosted with the Casablanca office of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

Korea International Trade Association Executive Vice Chairman Lee In-ho, left, and Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, are posing for a photo in Dubai during KITA’s trade mission to the UAE and Morocco, which runs from Oct. 26 to 29. KITA





The delegation also met Farah Al Zarooni, a deputy minister at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation. They discussed how Korean consumer goods can enter the halal market. A Korea-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) took effect in May.

KITA Executive Vice Chairman Lee In-ho, who led the mission, met Ryad Mezzour, Morocco’s minister of industry, trade, investment and economic inclusion, in Rabat on Thursday. The two discussed expanding industrial cooperation as Korea and Morocco pursue a CEPA.

Korea International Trade Association Executive Vice Chairman Lee In-ho, top left, is looking around a business meeting between Korean consumer goods companies and Moroccan buyers in Casablanca on Oct. 28 during KITA’s trade mission to the UAE and Morocco. KITA

“The UAE and Morocco are promising markets that serve as gateways to the Middle East and to Europe and Africa, respectively, with a growing number of consumers who are friendly toward Korean culture,” Lee said. “We will actively support Korean consumer goods, which are competitive in quality, safety and Hallyu brand power, so they can expand beyond the UAE and Morocco into the entire MENA market.”

The UAE is a business hub in the Middle East, where demand for Korean consumer goods is growing quickly on the back of high purchasing power and the spread of the Korean Wave. Korea’s K-beauty exports to the UAE rose more than ninefold over five years, from $31 million in 2020 to $287 million in 2025.

Morocco is the only African country with an FTA with the United States, and it also forms a free-trade zone with the European Union under an association agreement.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]