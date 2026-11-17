Despite global growth and new partnerships, high prices and doctors’ reluctance to switch patients keep Korea’s biosimilar use the lowest among 12 comparable countries.

Korean drugmakers that have become some of the world’s most prolific biosimilar producers are now teaming up instead of competing, as the drugs they make remain less widely used at home than in any of 12 comparable countries.

The cooperation marks a shift for an industry whose biggest names have long competed head-on in biosimilars, which are copies of complex drugs made from living cells, such as antibody treatments for cancer, that can be sold once the original’s patent expires.

Companies are now splitting development, production and sales to keep up with growing demand overseas. But at home, biosimilars cost only modestly less than the brand-name drugs they copy, and doctors are wary of switching patients who are doing well on their current treatment, a problem the industry has yet to solve.

Korea is now the world’s second-largest source of U.S.-approved biosimilars, near-identical copies of biologic drugs whose patents have expired. Of the 87 biosimilars the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved from 2015 through the first half of this year, 19 came from Korean companies, second only to the United States with 31, according to the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization.

Korea tied the U.S. for first place with four approvals in 2024, then took the top spot outright last year with five. Local biopharmaceutical companies Samsung Bioepis and Celltrion together supplied more than 30 million doses to 1.69 million patients worldwide last year.

The organization, meanwhile, expects the global biosimilar market to grow from $32.7 billion in 2024 to $72.3 billion in 2035.

These companies are now increasingly working with one another. Samsung Biologics recently disclosed a $324.8 million (433.3 billion won) contract manufacturing deal for biopharmaceuticals without naming the client, which the pharmaceutical and biotech industry identified on Nov. 11 as Celltrion. Neither company has disclosed the client. Celltrion had previously approached Samsung Biologics about contract manufacturing, but no deal materialized.

Inside a Samsung Biologics manufacturing facility in Songdo, Incheon SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS

Behind the new partnerships is rising overseas demand for biosimilars. Celltrion posted record quarterly revenue of 1.58 trillion won in the third quarter. As sales of its newer biosimilars grow, it is expanding its own plants while also outsourcing production.

“To understand the recent moves toward cooperation among bio companies, it is necessary to pay attention to the expansion of biosimilar sales,” said Hong Ga-hye, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

The growing capabilities of Korea’s contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) have also laid the groundwork. Samsung Biologics has a combined capacity of 785,000 liters (829,500 quarts) across its five plants in Songdo, Incheon, and has won production orders from global drugmakers including Pfizer, Roche and Novartis, bringing its cumulative orders to about 30 trillion won. In November last year, it spun off biosimilar developer Samsung Bioepis, placing it under the newly created holding company Samsung Epis Holdings and easing concerns that client technology could leak to a competitor.

Lotte Biologics is building a 120,000-liter production facility in Songdo, aiming for commercial production next year, and is in talks with Celltrion on contract manufacturing.

“As the number of domestic companies specializing in production increases, customers’ options widen, and competition in quality, price and delivery times can become more active,” an industry official said.

Samsung Bioepis, meanwhile, has continued its production partnership with smaller CDMO Binex while splitting domestic sales with traditional drugmakers that have specialized sales networks, including Boryung, Samil Pharmaceutical and Hanmi Pharmaceutical.

“As domestic companies have gained recognition for their technology and reliability in the global market, they have reached a level where they can choose one another as business partners,” said Jeong Chan-woong, deputy head of a division at the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association.

“If cooperation continues from early development to commercial production, long-term partnerships will increase, and it can also contribute to securing demand for domestically made materials, parts and equipment and strengthening supply chains,” said Oh Ki-hwan, head of bioeconomy research at the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization.

At home, however, the picture is different. As of the third quarter of last year, Korea’s average biosimilar penetration rate — the share of biosimilars in total use of drugs with the same active ingredient — was 33.1 percent, the lowest of the 12 countries compared, according to a report released last month by the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization. The rate was 80.1 percent in Britain and 58.2 percent in Japan.

The main reason is that biosimilars are not much cheaper than the original drugs. In Korea, biosimilars are priced at an average of 80 percent of the original. For patients covered by a special co-payment reduction program for serious and rare diseases, the actual difference in out-of-pocket costs is even smaller. Doctors are also cautious about switching patients who are already responding well to their current treatment.

In a 2024 study by a research team led by Bae Seung-jin, a professor at Ewha Womans University’s College of Pharmacy, up to 56.8 percent of 118 Korean oncologists surveyed said they were reluctant to switch existing patients to biosimilars, mainly over concerns about efficacy. But 90.7 percent said they would consider switching if a patient faced a heavy financial burden. That has fueled criticism that companies should voluntarily lower their prices further.

Biosimilar makers counter that because their drugs cost much more to develop than ordinary generics, which copy chemically synthesized drugs, price cuts alone can only do so much to expand use. They are calling instead for institutional support such as prescribing incentives for doctors and lower co-payments for patients. In Japan, doctors who explain a biosimilar’s safety and efficacy to a patient and prescribe it for the first time can receive a fee of 1,500 yen a month for up to three months under certain conditions.

Expanding biosimilar use requires both active price competition with original drugs and policies that encourage doctors to prescribe them, Bae said.





BY CHOI EUN-KYUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]