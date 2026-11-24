Representation of Tether stablecoin cryptocurrency in this illustration created on Sept. 10, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

The government’s proposal would allow bank-led consortia to issue stablecoins while capping major exchange shareholders at 20 percent.

Banks will be allowed to issue stablecoins, and major shareholders of digital asset platform operators will be capped at a 20 percent stake, Korea’s financial regulator said Tuesday.

Digital asset platform operators as well as digital asset brokering and management firms will also be subject to regulations applied to financial institutions, according to the government's proposal for a comprehensive law regulating digital assets such as cryptocurrencies.

According to the government proposal, consortia more than half owned by banks will be able to issue stablecoins, and fintech firms will also be allowed to join the consortia.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to another asset, typically the U.S. dollar, to maintain a stable value, and their adoption has been growing globally.

The Bank of Korea has been cautious about stablecoins because they can be used to bypass foreign exchange and capital regulations and could undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy.

The central bank has insisted that if banks become the main issuers of stablecoins, or if stablecoins are issued through bank-led consortia, many of these associated risks could be managed under the current regulatory framework.

Under the proposal, major shareholders of digital asset platform operators, namely exchanges, will be permitted to own up to 20 percent of the platform operator, but the cap can be raised to 34 percent with regulatory approval.

Shareholders are barred from exercising voting rights on stakes above the threshold, and established exchanges must comply with the regulation during a three-year grace period.





Yonhap