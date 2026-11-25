Bank ATMs are seen in Seoul on Oct. 23 NEWS1

Korean lenders’ bad-loan ratio edged down to 0.62 percent in the third quarter as newly soured loans declined.

Korean banks' bad-loan ratio fell slightly in the third quarter of this year from three months earlier due to a decline in soured debts, data showed Thursday.

Loans classified as substandard or below (SBL) held by local lenders came to 18.7 trillion won ($13.9 billion) as of the end of September, down 200 billion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

The proportion of SBLs to the total outstanding loans came to 0.62 percent at the end of September, down 0.01 percentage point, over the cited period.

Some 5.3 trillion won in loans were newly classified as soured in the third quarter, down 1.9 trillion won from the previous quarter.

Local banks wrote off 5.4 trillion won worth of bad loans in the July-to-September period, also down 700 billion won from the previous quarter, according to the latest findings.

The ratio of business loans classified as SBLs stood at 0.77 percent as of the end of September, unchanged from three months earlier.

The ratio for household loans came in at 0.33 percent as of the end of September, also staying flat from three months earlier, according to the financial watchdog.





Yonhap