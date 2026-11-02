Korean arms makers face mounting challenges as Ukraine war windfall fades

Touted as Korea's next major export pillar just a few years ago, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the defense industry is now facing mounting challenges at home and abroad.

Overseas orders are slowing as Europe steers purchases toward its own suppliers, and earnings are weakening. At home, the troubles differ by company. Hanwha Aerospace, the country's largest defense contractor, is absorbing the cost of a deadly explosion at its Daejeon plant, while LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) faces a two-year ban on government contracts over accusations of bribery.

Korean defense had a record 2025, with the four largest contractors crossing 40 trillion won ($30.2 billion) in combined revenue for the first time and ending the year with more than 120 trillion won in order backlogs, but the streak is thinning.

Hanwha Aerospace's ground defense backlog fell about 8 percent to 35 trillion won at the end of September from about 38 trillion won three months earlier. Hyundai Rotem's defense unit saw its backlog slip to about 9.5 trillion won from roughly 10 trillion won during the same period. Korea Aerospace Industries and LIG D&A have yet to report their third quarter earnings.

The dwindling backlog is hurting arms makers' profitability. Hanwha Aerospace posted its first net loss in three years. Its operating profit plunged 46 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier to 452 billion won, around one-third of analysts' consensus. Hyundai Rotem also reported worse-than-expected profit at 236 billion won, sending its shares to a 52-week low on Oct. 20, a day after the earnings announcement.

With no separate figure for Europe, the industry points to the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) as a major barrier. The 150 billion euro loan program for weapons purchases requires at least 65 percent of component costs to come from the European Union, the European Economic Area or Ukraine.

“Because the program itself requires European parts, it naturally isn’t a positive for non-European companies like us,” a source in the local defense industry said. “Korean companies are responding by building plants and setting up joint ventures, but ultimately it would help a great deal if the government secured institutional participation with the EU, as Canada did.”

South Korean and U.S. fighter jets fly in formation during a command flight held as part of the Freedom Flag exercise, on Oct. 27. REPUBLIC OF KOREA AIR FORCE

Europe poses two separate problems for Korean defense companies. The first is a series of recent contest losses as buyers weigh supply chains alongside price and performance.

In Romania's infantry fighting vehicle program, Hanwha Aerospace offered its Redback with 80 percent local production, but Bucharest chose a 5.7 billion euro ($6.4 billion) package from Germany's Rheinmetall in May, including 298 Lynx vehicles, financed with SAFE loans.

Switzerland, outside the EU, followed last week, shortlisting Israel Aerospace Industries' Barak MX and Franco-Italian Eurosam's SAMP/T NG for a second long-range air defense system. Hanwha Aerospace's Long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (L-SAM) was left out, with local reports pointing to its lack of a European production line.

The second problem is that follow-on deals for already-won contracts are moving slowly as buyers push for deeper localization.

Poland's third execution contract for 210 K2PL tanks, expected this year, remains unsigned as the two sides negotiate which parts will be made in Poland and how export profits will be shared, according to local reports.

Hyundai Rotem displays a K2 tank at the International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland, on Sept. 8. HYUNDAI ROTEM

Korea submitted a letter of intent to join SAFE in September last year but still has no agreement in place, unlike Canada, which signed a dedicated deal to take part.

Instead, Korean firms are building plants in Europe, with Hanwha Aerospace constructing a K9 factory in Romania and Hyundai Rotem preparing K2 assembly in Poland.

“Countries inside Europe can ship straight from their own factories, but we have to send everything by sea,” another industry source said. “To make up for that, localization, such as building plants, now almost always has to come with an order, which means more negotiations, more complex contracts and costs we can’t ignore.”

"Local production in Poland and Romania is very meaningful as a starting point," said Paik Woo-yeal, a political science professor at Yonsei University. "But the key is for Korea's global defense supply chain to be tied in with major European countries in various forms."

"Without joining SAFE, a rapid expansion of Korea's defense industry into Europe is impossible through the late 2020s and into the 2030s," he said.

A Hanwha Aerospace engineer checks a K-239 Chunmoo rocket artillery system during its demonstration at Hanwha Aerospace factory in Changwon, Korea, March 16, 2023. REUTERS/YONHAP

At home, the industry faces a bribery case and a fatal accident.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) barred LIG D&A from government and public-sector bidding for two years in October. Prosecutors allege that two LIG D&A employees gave a DAPA official 320 million won for favorable scores in proposal evaluations. The company earned 64.5 percent of its revenue last year from government and public-sector clients. The Seoul Administrative Court has temporarily suspended the ban until Nov. 20, with a hearing set for Thursday.

"Procedurally, it is structurally impossible for the company to raise 300 million won to use in a bribe," Shin Ik-hyun, CEO of LIG D&A, told a parliamentary audit on Oct. 26.

Hanwha Aerospace logged about 30 billion won in one-off costs in the third quarter tied to a June 1 explosion at its Daejeon plant that killed five workers. A Ministry of Employment and Labor inspection found 473 safety violations there.

The company aims for "normal operations at the Daejeon plant within the first half of 2027," a Hanwha Aerospace representative said on its earnings call last week.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]