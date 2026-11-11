Korean American ex-prosecutor to lead Nvidia probe into Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Joon H. Kim, the Korean American former federal prosecutor hired to lead an independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by Chinese intelligence. NEWS1, YONHAP

Nvidia says its board sees no sign that national security or company secrets were compromised, but will review all available information with Huang’s cooperation.

A Korean American former federal prosecutor will lead Nvidia’s independent investigation into reports that CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia’s independent directors have hired Joon H. Kim, a former acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, and his law firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz (WLRK), to conduct the investigation, they said in a statement Tuesday. Kim will lead the inquiry, The New York Times reported the same day.

WLRK, where Kim is a partner, is a New York-based firm known for its work on mergers and acquisitions, high-stakes litigation and crisis management.

Kim, aged 55, is a second-generation Korean American whose Korean name is Kim Joon-hyun. He graduated from Stanford University and Harvard Law School and joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York as a federal prosecutor in 2000. He served as acting U.S. attorney for the district, which covers Manhattan, from March 2017 to January 2018.

As acting U.S. attorney, Kim drew media attention for leading the investigation into the 2017 Halloween truck attack in Manhattan, in which an Islamic State sympathizer killed eight people.

In 2021, New York Attorney General Letitia James appointed Kim to co-lead an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo resigned after the findings were released.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang wipes his face during the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin on Oct. 19. REUTERS/YONHAP





Nvidia’s board announced the investigation on Sunday, the same day Huang admitted in an email to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife. The email did not name the woman.

The admission followed a New York Times report on Oct. 29 about Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese businesswoman who had a close relationship with Jensen Huang. U.S. intelligence officials believe she was passing information to Beijing, the Times reported. The two are not related.

“A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation,” the board said in its Sunday statement. “While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information. Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.”





This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

BY JANG GU-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]