Korean Air's Q2 operating profit drops 34% despite record revenue as fuel costs take a bite

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Weak won helps foreign shoppers lift Korean department store sales
A weaker won, rising tourism and demand for K-beauty and luxury goods are pushing foreign spending at Korea’s top department stores toward 1 trillion won each this year.
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Hyundai Rotem wins first NATO quality certificate from Korean defense agency
The certification for K2 tanks and other defense products is expected to strengthen Korean firms’ access to NATO’s $10 billion procurement market.
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HD KSOE wins $362M order for 3 ammonia carriers from European client
The shipbuilder, aiming for delivery in 2030 with this contract, has now secured over 70 percent of its annual order target.
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Amcham launches 'K-Doorknock' program to support Korean firms' U.S. expansion
"K-Doorknock" expands the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea's (Amcham) Washington Doorknock program by creating a platform for Korean companies to engage directly with U.S. policymakers and business leaders.