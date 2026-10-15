Korean Air’s net profit in Q3 jumps 10 times on robust demand, stronger won

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One-fifth of Hyundai Motor Group's $15.5 billion India investment earmarked for AI, new businesses
Hyundai Motor Group will direct roughly $3.1 billion of its investment in India through 2032 toward AI, startups and other new businesses.
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The Hyundai Seoul launches airport, hotel luggage delivery for foreign shoppers
Foreign visitors can now send shopping bags and suitcases from The Hyundai Seoul to airports or hotels through a same-day delivery service.
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Taihan Cable wins 120 billion won HVAC system order in U.S.
Taihan Cable & Solution secured a turnkey contract to supply a high-voltage cable system for an unidentified U.S. power network operator.
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Samsung Electronics discusses future of next-generation networks with global partners
Samsung Electronics convened global telecommunications leaders in Silicon Valley to explore AI, virtualization and cooperation for next-generation networks.