Korean Air to begin booking migration ahead of Asiana integration

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LG AI discovers hair-loss treatment material in a day, eyes manufacturing next
LG's science-focused AI analyzed 420,000 substances to identify Rhamsydil, a potential female pattern hair-loss treatment for Dr.Groot products.
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Tax agency targets 41 businesses over price practices
Korea’s tax agency is investigating 41 businesses, including Baemin, over alleged tax evasion and cost practices that may have pushed up consumer prices ahead of Chuseok.
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LG Electronics launches first B2B AI home experience space in the Middle East
The Korean electronics giant has launched the region's first B2B AI home experience space in Riyadh to target Saudi Arabia's growing smart-building market.
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HD Hyundai E&F completes LNG cogeneration power plant at Daesan complex
The plant, located in Seosan, South Chungcheong, has a capacity of 290 megawatts and 321 tons of steam per hour.