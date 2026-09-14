Korean Air to begin booking migration ahead of Asiana integration

Korean Air aircrafts are seen at the Incheon International Airport on July 6. YONHAP

Korean Air will begin moving Asiana reservations to its system in November, assigning KE flight codes ahead of their December merger.

Korean Air said Monday it will begin migrating Asiana Airlines bookings and flight numbers to its system in November ahead of the carriers' full integration in December.

Korean Air will carry out the migration in phases from Nov. 2 through Dec. 3. Asiana passengers will be rebooked under Korean Air flight numbers, replacing the OZ code with the KE code.

The migration will apply to existing Asiana bookings for flights departing on or after Dec. 17, when the two carriers are scheduled to fully merge.

Bookings will be transferred in advance to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth transition to Korean Air's system, the airline said.

In August, shareholders of Asiana Airlines approved the airline's merger with larger rival Korean Air, wrapping up nearly six years of the latter's acquisition process.





Yonhap