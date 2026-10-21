Korean Air tests UAM operations on island routes off Incheon

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From pre-IPO darling to first-day flop: Elice sinks 32 percent in Kosdaq debut
The AI cloud provider hit its daily trading limit Wednesday after investors questioned its valuation, signaling global skepticism for data infrastructure firms.
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FTC chief apologizes over remark that chaebol are 'exploiting' Korea
Ju Biung-ghi said his wording was excessive but maintained that conglomerate governance and concentrated power need reform.
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Hanwha-Anthropic exhibition explores AI, human values through art
Hanwha Foundation of Culture and Anthropic present five Korean artists' Claude-assisted works at Centre Pompidou Hanwha through Nov. 13.
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Koreans embrace one-night hotel escapes, Expedia says
Expedia reports that 95 percent of Korean travelers plan leisure hotel stays of one night, driven by celebrations, recharging and deals.