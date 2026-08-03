Korean Air flies relief to Japan

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Koreans' favorability toward Japan hits highest level since 2013
Improved sentiment goes both ways, with 54.3 percent of Koreans holding positive impressions, while favorable views in Japan about Korea came to 36.3 percent.
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Prime minister awards contributors to projects marking 80th anniversary of liberation from Japan
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook presented citations to 68 people for supporting a range of projects regarding Japanese colonial rule, including preserving heritage and history.
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U.S. Treasury Secretary confirms Washington's support for Japanese yen
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington joined coordinated action to support the yen and stands ready to intervene again if needed.
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U.S. Treasury buys up yen in bid to bolster the battered Japanese currency
The move comes after the central bank indicated possible intervention, with an expected announcement likely to serve as a warning against speculation.