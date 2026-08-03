Korean Air flies relief to Japan

The airline sent bottled water on a cargo flight to evacuees in Kumamoto after the earthquake, providing emergency aid to displaced residents.

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Korean Air cargo pallets of bottled water are loaded onto a KE557 freight aircraft for earthquake relief in Japan.
Packages of bottled water are loaded onto Korean Air cargo flight KE557 bound for Kitakyushu, Japan on Aug. 1 for delivery to people displaced by the earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture. Korean Air announced Aug. 3 that it is providing emergency relief supplies to evacuees affected by the disaster.

Packages of bottled water are loaded onto Korean Air cargo flight KE557 bound for Kitakyushu on Aug. 1 for delivery to people displaced by the earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture. Korean Air announced Aug. 3 that it is providing emergency relief supplies to evacuees affected by the disaster. 

kumamoto prefecture japan emergency relief business earthquake korean air

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