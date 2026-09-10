Korean Air color and logo, Asiana name: Mix seen on jet as merger nears

An Asiana Airlines passenger jet with the fuselage in Korean Air's signature blue color and logo on the tail takes off from Gimpo International Airport on Sept. 9. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

An Asiana Airbus A321 now wears Korean Air’s light-blue livery as the carriers move toward their Dec. 17 integration.

A passenger jet in Korean Air's signature color bearing Asiana Airlines' name took off from Gimpo International Airport, as the airlines prepare to integrate ahead of the merged entity launch.

Asiana's Airbus A321-200, registered as HL8018, looked a little different than usual on Wednesday, with its body painted in Korean Air's signature light blue instead of Asiana's usual white.

Korean Air's logo was applied to the tail, wingtips and engines, while the Asiana Airlines name was still printed across the fuselage.

The aircraft recently underwent repainting in Guangzhou, China, and arrived at Gimpo International Airport on Tuesday. It operated flights between Gimpo and Yeosu, Gwangju and Jeju International Airports from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The aircraft was repainted with Korean Air’s livery design, color and logo with approval from government authorities in line with its maintenance and repainting schedule, according to an Asiana Airlines spokesperson.

Once the integration of the two airlines is complete, the Asiana Airlines name on the fuselage will also be replaced with “Korean,” and the aircraft will operate under the new branding.

Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will emerge as an integrated flag carrier on Dec. 17, nearly six years after Korean Air first announced its acquisition of Asiana Airlines in 2020.





BY KIM KYOUNG-ROK [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]