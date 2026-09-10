Korean Air color and logo, Asiana name: Mix seen on jet as merger nears

Read more
-
Luxury’s new crown jewel: Handbags fade as jewelry market shines
Korean department stores are expanding high-end jewelry offerings as inflation and steep handbag prices reshape luxury spending.
-
SK hynix ADR nears $200, hits post-listing high on chip crunch
SK hynix’s U.S.-listed shares surged 7 percent to a record as investors bet memory shortages and AI demand will support gains into 2027.
-
Westinghouse stake emerges as new but potentially risky option in Korea-U.S. nuclear cooperation talks
Seoul is considering a joint venture with U.S. nuclear giant Westinghouse to build eight U.S. reactors, which would advance Korea's export goals but also could bring substantial risk.
-
Bonuses not enough? Samsung chip workers under fire once again as apartment subsidy scandal compounds prior backlash.
Around 1,000 Samsung Electronics chip employees are under review over suspected falsified rental contracts used to claim housing subsidies, fueling further outcry following their upcoming performance-based windfall.