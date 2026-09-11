Korean Air and Asiana to offer free Starlink Wi-Fi

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Google must take responsibility in alleged leak of digital sex crime victims’ data leak, gender equality minister says
Addressing the exposure of information about victims seeking content removal, Won Min-kyong said the tech giant must “take the issue seriously.”
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FDA partially halts trials of SK Biopharmaceuticals’ epilepsy drug candidate
The partial hold came after the pharmaceutical firm acknowledged that it had observed toxicity in Opakalim in a nonclinical study on rodents.
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Samsung E&A clinches $3.5 billion contract for fertilizer plant in Saudi Arabia
The engineering and construction arm of Samsung will build the SAN-7 project in Jubail Industrial City.
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MBK Partners chairman questioned over Homeplus bond issuance case
Prosecutors questioned MBK Partners Chairman Michael ByungJu Kim over allegations that Homeplus bonds were issued despite an expected credit rating downgrade.