LIG Chairman Koo Bon-sang, sixth from left; Han Byung-kil, the chairman of the Korean Council on Latin America & the Caribbean; the Chilean Ambassador to Korea Mathias Francke; and other representatives and officials attended a dinner at the Lotte Hotel Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 25 to mark the 30th anniversary of the council’s founding.

The Korean Council on Latin America & the Caribbean was founded in 1996 and has backed Korean companies in the region by hosting business forums and helping companies enter local markets.

LIG Chairman Koo Bon-sang; Han Byung-kil, the chairman of the Korean Council on Latin America & the Caribbean; the Chilean Ambassador to Korea Mathias Francke; and other representatives and officials attended a dinner at the Lotte Hotel Seoul in central Seoul on Wednesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the council’s founding.

The Korean Council on Latin America & the Caribbean was founded in 1996 following the government’s shuttle diplomacy with five Latin American countries, including Brazil, Peru and Chile.

Over the years, the council has quietly backed Korean companies in the region by hosting business forums and helping companies enter local markets. Diplomats from 14 countries posted in Seoul, including Mexico, Uruguay, Costa Rica and Honduras, now participate in the council, making it a key bridge between Korea and Latin America.

Koo, the council’s vice chairman since 2007, received an appreciation plaque at the dinner. LIG’s ties to the council go back to its LG Group roots, as the council’s first chairman was the late Koo Doo-hoe, the youngest brother of LG founder Koo In-hwoi.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]