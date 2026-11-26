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Workers demand retirement age extension
Members of the Federation of Korean Government Employees' Unions called for an extension of the mandatory retirement age to 65.
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Korea retains 15 percent tariff cap for now, brushes aside U.S. warning over chips
Seoul expects its tariff rate with the United States to remain intact despite Washington’s threat to raise it over trade surplus and chip investment concerns.
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Early earthquake preparedness
A day care center in Jeonnam-Gwangju held an evacuation drill, reinforcing earthquake preparedness a decade after the 2016 Gyeongju quake.
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Winter colors
Volunteers wrap knitted winter covers around street trees in front of the Michuhol District Office in Incheon on Nov. 25.