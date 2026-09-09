Korea Zinc chairman's grip tightens in MBK battle as ally elected to audit committee

Korea Zinc elected accounting and audit veteran Baek In-kyoo as a new member of its audit committee at its shareholder meeting on Wednesday, a move that bolsters Chairman Choi Yun-birm's grip on management in the ongoing battle with MBK Partners and Young Poong alliance.

Baek, backed by Choi's side, defeated Park Yoo-kyung — the candidate put forward by the MBK-Young Poong coalition and former head of the Responsible Investment & Governance, Asia Pacific team at APG Asset Management Asia — in the vote.

Baek, who currently serves as a professor in the Department of Data & Knowledge Service Engineering at Dankook University, holds both Korean and U.S. CPA licenses. He spent roughly 30 years at accounting firm Deloitte Anjin handling audits and financial advisory work, and previously chaired the board of Deloitte Korea, who conducted financial due diligence for Korea Zinc's U.S. smelter project.

With five new directors elected in total, Korea Zinc's board has expanded from 14 to 19 members, with 12 now aligned with Chairman Choi.

Korea Zinc and Young Poong trace back to a single company founded jointly by two families in 1949, and remained under joint management for 75 years — until disagreements over new business investments after Chairman Choi took office in 2022. Their ongoing fight started in September 2024 after Young Poong partnered with MBK Partners to launch a tender offer to take control of the management rights.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]











