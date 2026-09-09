Korea Zinc chairman's grip tightens in MBK battle as ally elected to audit committee

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SK hynix bets on 3-D stacking as next frontier in AI memory
SK hynix unveiled its AI memory roadmap, centered on 3-D-stacked DRAM, high bandwidth memory and customized storage for increasingly complex AI workloads.
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Posco union launches first strike in 58 years amid wage dispute
Posco workers began a partial walkout over wages, but essential operations continue and production disruption is expected to remain limited.
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Hanwha Ocean announced as preferred bidder for Thai frigate deal
The Royal Thai Navy has budgeted 16.73 billion baht ($508.5 million) for the construction of one frigate and integrated logistics support.
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Samsung to take equity stake in Mistral AI, jointly develop AI model
Under the agreement, the two will combine chip design and manufacturing data from Samsung's Device Solutions division with Mistral's large language models to build an AI model optimized for semiconductor work.