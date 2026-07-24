Korea, U.S. open shipbuilding partnership center to advance 'MASGA' initiative

From left: Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, Hanwha Ocean's Head of Management Support Office Jung In-sub, Hanwha Philly Shipyard CEO David Kim, Delaware County Community College President Marta Yera Cronin and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick pose after signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in shipbuilding technology education and development during the opening ceremony of the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Cooperation Center in Washington on July 23. HANWHA OCEAN

The new center will help drive Seoul’s planned $150 billion investment in U.S. shipbuilding through joint research, work force training and supply chain cooperation.

Korea and the United States on Thursday launched a shipbuilding cooperation center in Washington to facilitate the planned $150 billion investment in the U.S. shipbuilding sector that Seoul committed to under last year's bilateral trade and investment deal.

Senior officials and industry leaders from the two countries joined an event marking the opening of the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center (KUSPC), a platform to advance the Make American Shipbuilding Great Again (MASGA) initiative aimed at revitalizing America's shipbuilding industry.

The opening came two months after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in May to establish the center and strengthen bilateral shipbuilding cooperation.

In his welcoming remarks, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan called the center a symbol of Korea's "strong" commitment to supporting America's shipbuilding industry.

"Korea strongly supports [U.S.] President [Donald] Trump's maritime action plan. We are ready to work side by side with the United States. Today is the beginning of a new chapter — a new chapter for our shipbuilding industry, a new chapter for our maritime partnership and a new chapter for our alliance," he said.

At the center of the new chapter is the MASGA initiative, the minister said, describing it as a "bold" vision that he said will strengthen U.S. shipbuilding and its maritime power, and support regional economies across the United States.

"Korea is ready to be America's strongest partner in making this vision real," he said. "Together with [Commerce] Secretary [Howard] Lutnick and our U.S. colleagues, we will deliver results. We will build naval vessels. We will build LNG carriers and we will build them here in [the United States]." LNG stands for liquefied natural gas.

Kim highlighted Seoul's commitment to fulfilling its investment commitment for the MASGA initiative, noting that the center will promote joint research and development, support technology sharing and nurture thousands of skilled workers.

"Korean companies are already developing a wide range of projects to acquire, expand and modernize shipyards across the U.S.," he said. "The financial institutions [...] will work together as one team to support this MASGA investment."

Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan speaks at the opening of the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center in Washington on July 23. MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES

In his congratulatory remarks, Lutnick stressed the importance of producing tangible results from shipbuilding cooperation with Korea.

"The center is not an outcome. It is the most important work that produces the outcome of how many ships are built," he said.

"Talking is not a thing. It sets the stage, but the reality is [that] it is vital for America to produce ships in America. Not talk about producing ships in America, not having meetings about ships in America but actually building ships in America."

The secretary also affirmed Washington's commitment to help tackle regulatory obstacles that Korean companies may encounter while investing in the United States.

"We are committed to removing barriers to production," he said. "If, when you are building and bumping into roadblocks, or you are feeling that the environment is not completely embracing of you, call the Department of Commerce. We will clear the regulatory roadblocks for you to build in America."

Among the prominent attendees was new U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel. She hailed Korea's shipbuilding cooperation with the United States as an expansion of the bilateral alliance into a "new" and "important" territory.

"What we have discussed today is proof that our alliance is expanding into a new, incredibly important territory: the vitalization of the American industry, including in shipbuilding," she said in her first major public remarks since her Senate confirmation last month.

Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan meets U.S. Sen. Todd Young in Washington as shipbuilding cooperation is discussed on July 23. MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES

She also highlighted that the launch of the KUSPC exemplifies what the two countries' partnership can achieve when they align their industrial strategies toward common goals.

"This undertaking is part of a much larger vision — one in which Korea's investment in American manufacturing, shipbuilding and strategic sectors works [for] a fair, reciprocal and resilient trade relationship between our two nations," she said.

At the event, Korea's Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha said that the launch of the KUSPC is a "major milestone," calling the launch a "starting point for creating a safe, resilient and trusted joint maritime industrial ecosystem."

"To this day and into the future, ship production, maintenance, and repair remain critically important for national security, global trade and economic stability," she said. "And that is why the opening of the KUSPC is such a uniquely important milestone and opens up a new chapter in our two countries' long history of cooperation."

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Korea's state arms procurement agency, said it will explore opportunities for cooperation in the naval shipbuilding sector and help Korean companies join U.S. shipbuilding and defense supply chains.

In the presence of Kim and Lutnick, the two allies signed 15 MOUs in four areas: establishing "Team Korea" to promote the shared growth of the Korea-U.S. shipbuilding industries; strengthening supply chain cooperation; work force training; and joint technology development.

Team Korea comprises the KUSPC: three Korean shipbuilders — HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Heavy Industries — the Korea Offshore & Shipbuilding Association and the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering.





Yonhap