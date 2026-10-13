Korea, U.S. finance chiefs reaffirm bilateral economic cooperation

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Min Hee-jin referred to prosecutors over claims ILLIT copied NewJeans
Police referred the former ADOR CEO to prosecutors over allegations she spread false claims that ILLIT copied NewJeans.
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New White House spokesperson says $54 billion tied to Alaska gas project in Korean investment package
The White House said $54 billion of Korea’s proposed U.S. energy package is linked to Alaska liquified natural gas, though Seoul says no investment decision has been finalized.
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North Korea gains troop deployment experience from Russia's war in Ukraine, USFK chief says
U.S. Forces Korea commander Xavier Brunson said Pyongyang is learning long-range troop deployment, supply and mobilization through its support for Russia.
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U.S. seizes 187 laptops in North Korean IT crackdown
The U.S. Justice Department says North Korean remote-worker schemes infiltrated more than 70 U.S. companies and generated roughly $3 million for sanctioned entities.