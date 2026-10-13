Korea, U.S. finance chiefs reaffirm bilateral economic cooperation

President Donald Trump listens as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 7, in Washington. AP/YONHAP

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed shared priorities and stronger economic cooperation in their first call.





Korea and the United States' finance ministers have reaffirmed the importance of economic and financial cooperation between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il held a video conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for the first time since Lee took office last month, according to the ministry.

Bessent congratulated Lee on his appointment and stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in economic and financial affairs.

Lee thanked Bessent for his congratulations and expressed hope for close communication and cooperation, the ministry said.

The two ministers also discussed shared economic policy priorities and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Treasury also issued a release on the finance chiefs’ virtual exchange.

“Secretary Bessent congratulated Deputy Prime Minister Lee on his new role and underscored the importance of the U.S.–Republic of Korea economic and financial relationship,” the release said, adding, “The two officials discussed shared economic priorities and opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation.”

In Korea, the finance minister doubles as the country’s deputy prime minister.





Yonhap