Korea to use homegrown Nuri rocket to launch military satellites by 2031 

Read more
-
Korean, Japanese, Taiwanese books targeted in Anthropic's 'Project Panama' hunt for AI training material
Shipping and court records show Anthropic sourced vast quantities of Asian books for AI training, raising fresh copyright concerns in Korea.
-
Yoon’s 2024 R&D cut halted 338 research projects, survey finds
A government survey found the 2024 funding cuts disrupted climate, basic science and other research while thousands of researchers left affected projects.
-
SK hynix unveils next-gen AI memory technologies
The company showcased rack-scale AI memory systems, high bandwidth flash and a faster, more efficient CXL memory product at Open Compute's global summit in California.
-
Anthropic illegally downloaded digital copies of Korean books, including by Nobel laureate Han Kang
At least 22 books by Korean authors are eligible for compensation after Anthropic’s unauthorized downloads, and records show the company later bought hundreds of thousands of physical Korean books to train its AI.