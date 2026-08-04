Korea to send up space probe in 2031 to observe solar activity

Korea AeroSpace Administration stated that it will unveil the plan at the Committee on Space Research's academic conference in Florence, Italy.

Korea is set to send a research probe to the space between Earth and the moon in 2031 to observe solar activity, the country’s space agency said on Tuesday.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said that it will unveil the plan at the Committee on Space Research’s (Cospar) academic conference, scheduled to run in Florence, Italy, until Sunday, according to the agency’s press release.

Cospar was created in 1958 to promote space science cooperation and the exchange of research data across national borders.

KASA also said that it will hold one-on-one meetings with other countries’ space agencies, including the United States’ NASA and Europe’s ESA, to discuss cooperation in areas including lunar exploration, space telescopes and space sciences.





Yonhap