Korea to send up space probe in 2031 to observe solar activity

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Danuri lunar orbiter to record Falcon 9 stage’s collision on moon’s surface
The satellite is set to observe the impact near the Einstein Crater on Wednesday using its high-resolution camera.
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AI demand pushes DRAM, NAND flash prices to record highs
DRAM and NAND hit new peaks in July, with analysts expecting prices to climb up to 20 percent in the third quarter as server demand tightens supply
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LG unveils K-Exaone 2.0, Korea’s largest open-source AI model
LG AI Research released the 750 billion-parameter K-Exaone 2.0 on Hugging Face under an open-source license, touting stronger benchmark results against global rivals.
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NASA lunar base program chief visits Seoul
Carlos Garcia-Galan shared Artemis lunar base timelines as Korea and the United States seek to deepen private-sector space cooperation.