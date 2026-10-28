Korea to lift hoarding bans on urea, medical goods as supplies stabilize

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Most of the month’s pay vanishes within 10 days of payday, data shows
Nearly 80 percent of workers' monthly pay leaves checking accounts within 10 days, with young adults facing the tightest financial squeeze.
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Korea's economy posts surprise 1% growth in Q3 propelled by semiconductor exports
The country's economy expanded 1 percent in the third quarter, putting annual growth above the central bank’s forecast despite weak consumer spending.
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Kori reactors cleared to run another decade after 40 years in service
South Korea's nuclear watchdog approved 10-year operating extensions for Kori units 3 and 4, allowing them to run until 2034 and 2035.
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IDB economist backs Korea’s Future Fund to weather AI boom volatility
Laura Alfaro, the Inter-American Development Bank's chief economist, said Korea’s proposed Future Fund could help cushion the economy against volatility in the global AI cycle.