Korea to launch next-generation land observation satellites from 2030

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Samsung Electronics to launch Galaxy S26 FE this week
The budget Galaxy model runs Galaxy AI based on One UI 9 and has the latest camera capabilities, including SuperSteady mode, and other features, such as Now brief and Now nudge.
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AI data bottleneck drives race to reinvent chips
Samsung, TSMC and other chipmakers are pursuing stacked memory and optical connections as AI infrastructure drives the semiconductor market toward $2 trillion by 2030.
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Korean researchers develop $7 phone tool to detect illegal hidden cameras
A KAIST team partnered with two universities in Singapore to develop a prototype that can detect secret devices even when they are turned off.
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Samsung Electro-Mechanics wins $1.26 billion AI server capacitor supply deal
The company did not disclose the customer, citing a confidentiality agreement, but industry observers believe that the client is one of the major U.S. cloud service providers.