Korea to launch $14 billion sovereign wealth fund

Read more
-
Industrial output posts sharpest growth in six years in June on cars, chips
Industrial production rose 2.3 percent in June, with retail sales and facility investment also posting gains as autos and semiconductors led the recovery.
-
Failure deserves scrutiny, not humiliation (KOR)
As Hong Myung-bo faces renewed criticism, the real test is whether Korea can investigate failure and accountability without turning public scrutiny into personal destruction.
-
Manufacturing optimism leads July business sentiment rebound: BOK
Confidence rose on strong semiconductor exports, though nonmanufacturing sentiment remained below 100.
-
Hyundai Motor taps former Samsung robotics chief to head Autonomous Driving Development Center
Samsung has hired an ex-Boston Dynamics employee to lead its new Robotics eXperience office in what industry observers have described as a "robot talent swap."