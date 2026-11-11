Korea to foster sensor, actuator, humanoid battery industries

Hyundai Motor Group's Atlas humanoid robots are on display at the group's booth at the CES technology show, one of the world's largest IT and home appliance trade fairs, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 6. YONHAP

The government will add three physical AI-related industries to its flagship growth initiative, expanding financial, tax and regulatory support.

Korea will add the sensor, actuator and humanoid battery industries to its existing 15 flagship projects aimed at building an “ultrainnovative economy,” the Ministry of Finance and Economy said Wednesday.

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il announced the plan during a meeting with economy-related ministers amid the growing need to identify new projects in response to global industrial and technological shifts, according to the ministry.

Last year, the government unveiled the "Ultra-Innovative Economy Initiative" (translated), under which it offers a comprehensive package of financial and tax support, along with regulatory support, to promote the testing and commercialization of new growth engines.

The government previously selected 15 areas, including next-generation chips, solar energy, power grids and pharmaceutical products.

The latest addition of the three industries reflects the growing need to respond to the emergence of physical AI, the ministry said.

“With AI expanding beyond the digital realm into physical areas, including robotics and manufacturing, physical AI has emerged as a key field that will determine the competitiveness of future industries,” the ministry said in a release.

“The government will strengthen support for strategic advanced materials and components to secure competitiveness in future industries,” it added.

In detail, the government will promote the development of key on-sensor AI technologies for robotics, defense and mobility.

The country will also seek to develop high-performance, durable actuators based on homegrown technologies and bring them to market.

For humanoid robots, the government will promote the development and demonstration of high-output and high-energy-density commercial batteries, along with next-generation all-solid-state battery technologies.





Yonhap