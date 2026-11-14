A Microsoft logo and sign outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Washington, is seen on Nov. 9. AP/YONHAP

The ICT Ministry said it will work with Microsoft Korea to assess service restoration, local damage and ongoing risks after the global disruption.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said Saturday it will inspect disruptions to domestic companies' operations following a global outage of tech giant Microsoft's services.

Microsoft 365 services experienced disruptions earlier this week, with some companies in the country reporting difficulty accessing their emails on Friday.

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The ministry said it plans to check the restoration of the company's services and possible damage to local users by working with Microsoft Korea.

It added that it will form a joint emergency response team with the company to continue monitoring the situation.





Yonhap