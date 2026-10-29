Korea to conditionally ease diesel export restrictions amid stable crude supplies

The price of diesel is displayed on a gas pump on Oct. 23 in Dallas. AP/YONHAP

South Korea will allow refiners to export more diesel from November if domestic supplies and inventories remain stable.

Korea will ease export restrictions currently imposed on diesel starting in November on condition that domestic supply remains stable, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Thursday.

The Industry Ministry said the government will allow diesel exports of up to 110 percent of the volume recorded in the same month a year earlier, up from the current cap of 100 percent.

The higher cap will apply only when oil refiners fulfill their domestic supply obligations and maintain adequate inventories, the ministry added.

Korea adopted export restrictions on fuel products when it implemented the oil price cap system in March to maintain stable domestic supply. Local oil refiners have recently called for such restrictions to be eased.

The Industry Ministry said crude supplies remain stable, citing crude import volumes for October and November equivalent to at least 100 percent of last year's monthly average.

"With tensions in the Middle East lingering, the government will closely monitor the supply of petroleum products and immediately reinstate the previous cap should further supply concerns arise," a ministry official said.





Yonhap



