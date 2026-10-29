Korea to conditionally ease diesel export restrictions amid stable crude supplies

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Korea to closely monitor impact of upcoming U.S. midterm elections
Financial authorities will monitor potential volatility from the U.S. midterm elections and deploy stabilization measures if needed.
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Foreign currency deposits rise hit record high
Korea's foreign currency deposits rose to a record $154.7 billion in September, led by a surge in U.S. dollar savings from exporters and brokerage funds.
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Firms to be required to deposit severance funds starting in 2028
Businesses with 100 or more employees would have to place severance funds with outside financial institutions from 2028, expanding to all firms by 2030.
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Population mobility down 10% in September to lowest level in 53 yrs
Only 444,000 Koreans moved in September, as weaker home sales, limited supply and an aging population curbed mobility.