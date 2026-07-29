Korea to cap proportion of single-stock leveraged ETFs in retail portfolios

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Regulators accept blame for leveraged ETF turmoil as lawmakers demand probe
Presidential director of national policy Kim Yong-beom also came under fire for pushing the introduction of single-stock leveraged ETFs.
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Mourning the market
Funeral wreaths outside the National Assembly spotlight growing criticism that single-stock leveraged ETFs are worsening volatility as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares tumble.
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Kospi defies even bleakest forecasts on rock bottom and starts digging
The bourse slid nearly 6 percent on Wednesday, outpacing recent projections about the index's floor as investors recalibrate over developments in China.
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SK hynix posts record Q2 profit on AI demand, but shares slide on growth doubts
The blockbuster earnings fell short of the market consensus, but the company is confident that demand will hold despite inroads by Chinese companies.